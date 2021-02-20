Terrorist involved in Rangers attack held

SUKKUR: The CTD Police, Sukkur, on Friday nabbed an alleged terrorist involved in attacks on the Rangers. The spokesman of CTD Police, Sukkur, said that after getting information about the presence of a terrorist, they nabbed Asghar Hussain Khokhar and recovered explosive material from his possession.

The spokesman further said that the arrested terrorist, during investigation, had revealed of getting training from a neighbouring country and later got a job in a Chinese company in Keamari in Karachi. He revealed that he was involved in a terrorist attack on Rangers in June near the Quaidabad Petrol Pump, besides a Rangers post in Ghotki. He revealed that his accomplices were Asghar Shah, Sajjad Shah, Hanif alias Badshah Billo, Arsalan Shah, Darya Khan Narejo and Mumtaz Soomro, who all were involved in incidents of bomb explosions. Khokhar said he was a member of a banned nationalist party. The spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department said that an investigation was underway to reach his other gang members.