China confirms four died in June clash on India border

BEIJING: China´s defence ministry on Friday named four soldiers killed in a brawl with Indian forces last year, the first confirmation of deaths by Beijing from the border clash that also killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

The Chinese soldiers "sacrificed themselves" during the June confrontation in the contested Galwan Valley border area with Indian troops, the ministry said. China’s foreign ministry said Beijing had released the details to show "truth and facts". "India has repeatedly exaggerated and hyped up the relevant issue of deaths, and distorted facts to mislead international public opinion," foreign ministry spokeswoman said.