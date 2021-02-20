Four die in accidents in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Four people died, whereas 1,042 were injured in 978 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 645 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 397 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.