Sat Feb 20, 2021
Four die in accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: Four people died, whereas 1,042 were injured in 978 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 645 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 397 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

