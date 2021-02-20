close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MB
Mariana Baabar
February 20, 2021

PM to visit Sri Lanka on 23rd

Top Story

MB
Mariana Baabar
February 20, 2021

ISLAMABAD: After weeks of speculation, the Foreign Office finally on Friday announced the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka on the invitation of his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahindra Rajapaksa.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from 23 February 2021. This will be his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming the office,” said the Foreign Office, adding that besides bilateral matters and views would beexchanged on key regional and international issues.

Officials told this reporter that the program of the prime minister was still being finalized and despite attempts by Pakistan, Khan’s address to Sri Lankan Parliament had to be scrapped.

During the visit, the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be also announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The prime minister’s programes includes meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The prime minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism.

He will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Latest News

More From Top Story