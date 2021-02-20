SCCI wants tax-free zone status for merged districts retained

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for retaining the status of tax-free zone for the newly merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour said the exemption from taxes for the newly merged tribal districts was essential for economic prosperity and development of the entire province as well as bringing improvement in the economy.

He noted that the collection of taxes from these districts is contrary to the government’s commitment towards the uplift of the erstwhile Fata region, which had adversely suffered in prolonged terrorism and extremism.

The development of merged districts and underprivileged can play a vital role in stabilizing the national economy, he argued.

The SCCI chief noted that mineral and natural resources available in merged tribal districts in large number, which should be properly tapped to strengthen the economy.

The chamber president emphasized that special incentives should be announced for merged

tribal districts and

underprivileged areas of KP to bring them on a par with to other parts of the country.

He called upon the government to increase the share of tribal regions and allocate Rs100billion funds for the merged districts in the National Finance Commission Award as per the earlier commitments.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for taking concrete steps for establishment of special economic zones in the merged districts to create more job opportunities.