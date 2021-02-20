UN seeks UAE proof for princess’ life

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Office said on Friday it has asked the United Arab Emirates for proof that Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa is still alive following “disturbing” video footage aired this week.

The request comes after the BBC aired self-shot footage in which the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said she was being held captive and feared for her life.

The father of 35-year-old Latifa is the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, of which Dubai is one of the seven emirates. The princess has not been seen in public since she attempted to escape from the emirate by sea in 2018.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had spoken to the UAE’s diplomatic mission in Geneva on Thursday. “We did raise the case yesterday with the permanent mission here in Geneva,” OHCHR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters. “We did ask for proof of life.”

The BBC said the clips it broadcast on Tuesday were filmed roughly a year after Latifa was captured and returned to Dubai, showing her crouched in a corner of what she says is a bathroom.

The undated videos were aired as Latifa’s friends voiced concern that they are no longer receiving secret messages from her, the BBC reported.

“We raised our concerns about the situation in light of the disturbing video evidence that emerged this week,” said Throssell. “We requested more information and clarification about Sheikha Latifa’s current situation.

“Given the serious concerns about Sheikha Latifa, we have requested that the government’s response comes as a matter of priority...”