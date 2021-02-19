Whether open or secret ballot: PPP to defeat govt, says Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that his party would defeat the government whether there is an open ballot or a secret vote.

He claimed that PTI lawmakers “know that the government is on its way out” and will “not vote” for the government in the Senate elections — which is what the government is afraid of.

Addressing a gathering in Karachi held to celebrate the victory of PPP candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch in the PS-88 Malir by-election, Bilawal asked, “If the government has faith in its members, why is it trying to enter through a backdoor?”

The remark was a likely reference to the presidential ordinance that has been promulgated to pave the way for open balloting in Senate elections due on March 3. The ordinance is subject to a pending opinion by the Supreme Court on open balloting.

The PPP chairman said the presidential reference in the Supreme Court, reflects the PTI’s lack of confidence in its own lawmakers. He claimed that the PTI lawmakers will “happily vote for PPP” since they “know that the government is on its way out”.

He dared the government to face other parties democratically in the polls.

Bilawal accused the government of making “every state institution controversial”.

“Sometimes it is the Election Commission, at others the Supreme Court,” he said.

The PPP chairman said his party will “not allow anyone” to make the Senate elections “controversial” or to “rig” them.

Bilawal said the PPP is fighting against the government in every field. “They were thinking we will boycott the [Senate] elections and make things easy for them,” he said.

“Wherever by-elections have been held, the government has suffered a humiliating defeat,” he said, adding that the victory in the PS-88 by-polls “proves that Karachi is Bhutto’s city”.

“The card played by PDM has left them in a panicked state,” Bilawal said.

He said that the opposition alliance will “add to their worries” in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh, in the Senate elections, and expressed confidence it will emerge victorious.

“Their worry is making them try to rig the elections through someone or the other,” the PPP chairman claimed.

He said the Senate is a symbol of the federation and “no one should dare bring anyone in to the Senate through the backdoor”. He warned the government to be prepared for the long march in March.