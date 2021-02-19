CDA sends reference against ex-mayor to FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sent a reference against ex-mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of irregularities in the award of contracts of sanitation work in the federal capital.

Following the cancellation of the Letter of Content by the CDA Board, issued to the contractor for three packages which consist of Sectors G-6, G-7 and Islamabad Expressway, the CDA management sent the reference against the ex-mayor to the FIA. The CDA Board while taking the decision noted that the contractor did not provide the required machinery for the work besides committing other irregularities. The contactor, Basharat Khokhar, said the CDA Board did not hear him while cancelling the contract. He denied the allegations against him, saying that they have been paying salaries to sanitation workers for six months without receiving any money from the CDA.