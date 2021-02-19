Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday extended a warm welcome to Ahmad Wali Massoud, the head of Massoud Foundation, Afghanistan, and said that Islamabad and Kabul were bound by a fraternal relationship, rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and traditions.

Ahmad Wali Massoud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The premier recalled the historic contribution of the late Ahmed Shah Massoud, a key Mujahideen leader, during the Afghan resistance movement.

The prime minister reiterated his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward. The PM added that after Afghanistan, Pakistan was the most desirous to see return of peace in Afghanistan as it was deeply affected by the conflict.

In the context of Afghan peace process, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan had extended full support to facilitate the ‘US-Taliban Peace Agreement’ and the initiation of ‘Intra-Afghan Negotiations.’ He stressed that the ‘Intra-Afghan Negotiations’ provided a historic opportunity which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The premier added that Pakistan had been emphasising to all sides to work together constructively, take steps for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire, and secure a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that the return of peace in Afghanistan will have lasting benefits for the region and beyond, through economic development, regional trade, and improved connectivity. He also highlighted the range of steps, including introduction of a liberal visa regime and increased facilitation in bilateral and transit trade to further strengthen fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Pakistan’s assistance for Afghanistan’s development efforts and human resource capacity-building will continue apace,” he said. The visit of Ahmad Wali Massoud and his delegation is in continuation of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process, says Prime Minister Office statement issued here.