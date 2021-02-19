62-kanal state land retrieved

Rawalpindi : The local administration, Rawalpindi has retrieved 62-kanal and 16-marla of illegally occupied state owned land worth of Rs200 million through operations against the ‘qabza mafia’ at Moza Pashwaal near Taxila on Thursday.

The local administration has registered FIR against illegal occupants. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed the city district government, Rawalpindi to crush ‘qabza mafia’ and take strict action against the officials cooperating with the mafia.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that they were taking action against ‘qabza mafia’ on the directions of Punjab government.” He also said that action against 'qabza mafia' will remain continued.

The DC said that if anybody is affected by ‘qabza mafia’ or any powerful person had forcibly occupied his/her land, house, etc, they should immediately file applications for further action.

On the directions of Punjab CM, the city district government has formed a cell to arrest ‘qabza mafia’ to protect the property of poor. The Chief Secretary Punjab has also directed Deputy Commissioner to submit full revenue record, legal and illegal occupation record of Rawalpindi. The administration has also displayed banners in the city asking the public to file applications against ‘qabza mafia.’