Two more COVID-19 deaths, 123 test positive

Islamabad : Another two deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 1105 while 123 new patients have been confirmed positive from the region taking tally to 55,836 on Thursday.

It is important that the total number of patients so far tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital has crossed the figure of 43,000 on Thursday after confirmation of 108 new patients in the last 24 hours. The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities is still significantly higher as compared to other parts of the country.

On Thursday, 9.66 per cent of the total patients reported from the country were registered from the twin cities that are home to less than 3.5 per cent of the total population of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 487 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 43,029. To date, a total of 41,030 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 1,512 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another patient from Rawalpindi district has lost life due to COVID-19 taking death toll to 618. After confirmation of another 15 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients tested positive from the district reached 12,807 of which 11,978 patients have recovered. According to district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 40 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Thursday while 171 patients were in home isolation.