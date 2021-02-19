Umar Akmal case verdict delayed

LAHORE: The Court of Arbitration on Sports has extended the date of announcement of decision on Umar Akmalâ€™s case.

The decision which was expected to be released on February 19 will now be announced on March 31. No specific reason has been revealed by the parties involved in the case.

International Arbitration Court was approached by Umar Akmal with a plea that his reduced sentence of ban by the PCB adjudicator is still harsh, which he believes should be totally suspended keeping in view the virdects in similar cases.

The PCB on its part appealed to the International Arbitration Court against the reduction of Umar Akmalâ€™s sentence.

It may be recalled that Umar Akmal was banned for 36 months for violating the anti-corruption code.

Umar Akmal had filed an appeal against the sentence on which the independent adjudicator reduced the ban from 36 to 18 months.

Following the hearing on the appeals filed by the PCB and Umar Akmal, the Sports Arbitration Court had reserved judgment on December 1, 2020.