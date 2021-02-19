IMC launches portal

KARACHI: The Indus Motor Company (IMC) has introduced the Toyota Smart Purchase portal that allows customers the experience of making an online purchase from the company’s diverse product line up, sans a dealership visit, a statement said on Thursday.

The Toyota Smart Purchase is the first-ever end-to-end online booking and payment system introduced by any automobile company in Pakistan, it added.

It promises customers unmatched convenience at their doorstep anytime, anywhere.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, “The one-stop Toyota Smart Purchase promises to take shopping to a whole new level. Customers now have the luxury of shopping for their favourite Toyota from the safety and comfort of their homes or workplaces, placing their order in four easy steps.”

“Keeping customers’ convenience foremost is fundamental to Toyota’s customer-first principle. The COVID-19 outbreak has completely altered the way we think and creating the new normal through kaizen and smart use of technology is the need of the hour.” IMC has received several orders both with partial and full payments. The public response to the new digital platform has been encouraging and expected to catch on further.