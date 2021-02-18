Seven killed in Mianwali road accident due to fog

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least seven persons, including women, were killed and several other injured when a mini-truck collided with a passenger coach due to dense fog on Quaidabad-Khushab Road in Mianwali on early Wednesday morning. According to rescue sources a mini-truck collided with a passenger coach, which was going from Khushab to Mianwali, private news channels reported. “The accident took place because of dense fog. Visibility on the road had dropped to zero,” a rescue official said. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.