ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the March 3 Senate elections which will continue till tomorrow (Thursday).

A total of 170 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP. These include 29 from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman’s nomination papers were accepted for the general seat and Palwasha Khan’s for the women’s seat.

The nomination papers of PPP’s Saleem Mandviwala and Sadiq Memon have also been accepted.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was at the Election Commission office along with PPP nominees Sherry Rehman, Palwasha Khan, Saleem Mandviwala, and other leaders contending for the upcoming senate elections.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and others were also present at the ECP office.

Similarly, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar, and MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari’s nomination papers have also been accepted.

A code of conduct has been prepared by the ECP to ensure transparency in the Senate polls.It has to be followed by political parties, candidates, voters and election agents, read a statement issued by the commission.

ECP has invited political parties to consult on the code of conduct on February 22. A code of conduct for transparency in the Senate elections will be issued after consultation, the statement notified.

Meanwhile, the returning officer (RO) reserved the verdict in a plea filed by PTI seeking the rejection of the candidate papers of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The RO was hearing a plea filed by PTI leader Fareed Rehman urging the ECP to reject the nomination papers of Gilani, the joint candidate of PDM from Islamabad, as he was convicted by the Supreme Court.

The hearing on Wednesday was held twice after the RO granted time to the PTI leader’s lawyer to come up with arguments.

At the early morning hearing, the RO granted time to the PTI leader till 3pm to come up with arguments in the case. When the PTI counsel sought extra time, it was opposed by Gilani’s lawyer.

The former prime minister’s lawyer contended that his client has completed the sentence given to him by the Supreme Court. He added that after completing the sentence Gilani was able to contest the election.

“Yusuf Raza Gilani’s disqualification ended in 2017,” said the lawyer.

However, the returning officer rejected the argument and granted time to the petitioner’s lawyer to submit his argument by 3pm today.

When the hearing resumed at 3pm again, the PTI leader, through his lawyer, contended that the former prime minister does not meet the criteria as defined by Article 62 and 63.

He also argued that the PPP leader’s nomination papers be rejected as NAB was hearing the Toshakhana reference against him. He alleged that the former premier “abused” his powers as a PM.

“Violation of PM’s oath [leads to] lifelong disqualification,” said the PTI lawyer.

He said that as cases are being heard against the former prime minister he should not be allowed to contest the elections.

However, Gilani’s lawyer intervened and claimed that the case against his client was filed to carry out a media trial. He added that the PTI lawyer was only giving references of cases that were under trial.

He further told the RO that if a case is under trial, it does not mean that Gilani’s nomination papers should be rejected.

The lawyer also told the RO that the sentence given to Gilani lasted less than five minutes. He quipped that he did not know that the PTI leader was “arguing the case on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau”.

The RO, after hearing the arguments, reserved the verdict in the case and adjourned the hearing till 9am the next day.