Police say ‘suicide bomber’ killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An alleged suicide bomber was killed during an information-based operation on Dera-Tank Road, said a police source on Wednesday.

The sources said that while foiling a terror attack, the police and security forces conducted a search operation following intelligence reports about the presence of an alleged ‘suicide bomber’.

The sources added that the forces jointly coordinated action after cordoning off the localities close to Iqbal Garh Fort, the headquarters of Pak Army on Dera-Tank Road. The sources said that the alleged terrorist aged between 20-25 years riding a red-coloured motorbike opened fire on the security forces after he was warned to hand himself over to security forces. He blew himself up on the road, but no loss of life was caused. The bomb disposal unit official Inayatullah Tiger told media that the terrorist was wearing a suicide vest with 4-5 kg explosive.