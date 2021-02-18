close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

Police say ‘suicide bomber’ killed in DI Khan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An alleged suicide bomber was killed during an information-based operation on Dera-Tank Road, said a police source on Wednesday.

The sources said that while foiling a terror attack, the police and security forces conducted a search operation following intelligence reports about the presence of an alleged ‘suicide bomber’.

The sources added that the forces jointly coordinated action after cordoning off the localities close to Iqbal Garh Fort, the headquarters of Pak Army on Dera-Tank Road. The sources said that the alleged terrorist aged between 20-25 years riding a red-coloured motorbike opened fire on the security forces after he was warned to hand himself over to security forces. He blew himself up on the road, but no loss of life was caused. The bomb disposal unit official Inayatullah Tiger told media that the terrorist was wearing a suicide vest with 4-5 kg explosive.

Latest News

More From Pakistan