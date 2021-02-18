PSP to stage rally in Sohrab Goth to show its strength in Pashtun community

The Pak-Sarzameen Party has announced it will stage a rally in Sohrab Goth on February 28 to show its strength in the city’s Pashtun community.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday the rally would reject the politics of ethnic hatred and bring the permanent residents belonging to various ethnic communities together.

“The PSP will thwart every evil tactic to create rifts and clashes amongst brothers from different ethnic backgrounds,” he said while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House, the party’s secretariat.

He claimed that the PSP had emerged as a stronger political force than the so-called winners of the 2018 general elections. “People from every walk of life are joining the PSP today in great numbers on a regular basis.”

Kamal also announced the launch of protests against the “controversial census of 2017” by blocking main roads in Liaquatabad on Friday. He said the prime minister was unable to resolve the issue of the sixth national census conducted in 2017. “But he must not sign the wrong count of the population of Karachi too. Let it be controversial,” the PSP leader said. “If the matter is not resolved, we will surround the Governor House and hold a protest there. An accurate census is a matter of our generations,” he said.

He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for “legitimizing political bribery” by distributing funds among the MNAs and MPAs for sewerage lines. “Standing on a container before becoming premier, Imran Khan, used to say that the job of an MPA and an MNA is to make legislation, and declared development funds as political bribes.”

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party for its “ethnic-hatred politics”, Kamal said that indulging in ethnic politics was easy but it was cognizant that the consequences of such politics were lethal and deadly. “The PPP is abusing the rights of the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad by closing the doors of jobs. The PPP is also oppressing the Sindhis, from Larkana to Thar,” he alleged.

Kamal said the Sindh government was not holding the local government polls in the province, making excuses over the “2017 census results.” “We urge the Supreme Court to reject the Sindh government's statement and pressure them to hold the local government polls without any delay.”

More than 150,000 local body representatives had been sent home in the country, and the provincial governments that had seized all the power and resources were looking for excuses not to hold the elections, he said. At the presser, noted Karachi businessman Abdul Rehman Dawi along with his associates announced their joining the PSP.