Special team formed to investigate gang rape of college girl

A special police investigation team has been formed to investigate the abduction and gang rape of a college girl in Karachi.

The seven-member team was formed on the directives of the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of East zone, Noman Siddiqui. District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the Malir investigations SSP, Malir SP and a woman police officer are among the seven members of the investigation team.

Police said the arrested suspects had denied their involvement in the abduction and gang rape. The investigation team has been directed to inform senior police officials about the development in the investigation on a daily basis.

A first-year college student was abducted in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi and gang-raped on February 9. The main suspect and his three suspected accomplices have been arrested.

According to the first information report (FIR), the victim was a resident of the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area and the complaint of her gang rape was filed by her father. The victim's father told police that his daughter had left home to go to college on February 9 but did not return, which worried the family members who started search for her.

Later, the Defence police called the father and informed him that his daughter had been found in Defence Housing Authority and was shifted to a hospital. Police said the girl told them that three men abducted her and later gang-raped her.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead at her house in Orangi Townâ€™s Sector 12/L on Wednesday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Erum, wife of Kamran. Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said the woman apparently ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Police have launched an investigation.