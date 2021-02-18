Covid-19 kills 19 more, infects 392 others in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,263. In the meantime, 461 patients remained under treatment at various health facilities in the province, of whom the condition of 423 was said to be serious and 56 of them were on life support.

In addition to 19 more deaths during the previous 24 hours, 392 new cases of the viral disease also emerged after 10,691 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in Sindh. He explained that after 19 more deaths, the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh was 1.6 per cent.

Shah said the diagnosis of 392 cases against 10,691 samples constituted a 3.7 per cent current detection. He added that so far 2,903,464 tests had been conducted in Sindh against which 254,677 cases were diagnosed, of which 93 per cent or 237,371 patients had recovered, including 872 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 13,043 patients were battling Covid-19 in the province, of whom 12,569 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 461 at different hospitals.

Of the 392 new cases, 241 were detected from Karachi, including 75 from District South, 67 from District East, 44 from District Malir, 35 from District Central, 16 from District West and four from District Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 19 new cases, Thatta 17, Mirpurkhas 15, Matiari and Umerkot 10 each, Jacobabad and Jamshoro nine each, Khairpur eight, Dadu seven, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Badin five, Ghotki and Larkana four each, Shikarpur and Sujawal three each, Naushehro Feroz two and Kashmore had one new case.