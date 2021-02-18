Ghag custom still continues as South Waziristan reports cases

PESHAWAR: The custom of Ghag, in which a man lays claim to a woman to marry her by force, still continues in the newly merged districts from time to time, sources based in South Waziristan said.

On January 15, 2021, a case of Ghag was reported in Raghzai area of South Waziristan located near the Pak-Afghan border.

SHO Raghzai Police Station, Habibul Islam told The News that acting on the First Information Report (FIR), he arrested the accused involved in a Ghag case three days after the incident.

Zainab, 23, told the police that on January 12 afternoon that she was present in her home with her family members when one Khan Mohammad knocked at their door. The police official said that when one of the family members opened the door, Khan Mohammad threatened them with dire consequences by declaring his intent to marry Zainab.

She then approached the police to save her honour and protect her family.

Under the tradition of Ghag, a person forcibly claims the hand of a woman without her or her parents’ consent. Usually, an open declaration is made, which means that the woman is engaged to him and no one else shall make a marriage proposal to her.

The custom in some cases is used as a form of revenge whereby the woman remains single for the rest of her life.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), South Waziristan, Inamullah Gandapur, told The News that three more cases of Ghag were reported in Azam Warsak Police Station last year and the accused were subsequently arrested.

He said that with the help of civil society and other locals, the police were trying to eliminate this unlawful custom and trying to raise awareness among people thatGhag is a punishable crime.