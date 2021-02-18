Moazzam invites Boohoo, Matalan groups to source from Pakistan

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has invited the UK’s famous online brands—Matalan and Boohoo groups—for sourcing from Pakistan and bringing in investment in the textile and apparel sector of the country.

During his meeting with the heads of the international sourcing operations of Matalan and Boohoo groups, he highlighted trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the Pakistan government had undertaken comprehensive reforms to put Pakistan’s economy on the path of sustainable growth and development, as a result exports were growing, current account was running in surplus, and reserves had improved.

Highlighting Pakistan’s unique geo-strategic location in the Asian region and the incentives available to the textile industry, the High Commissioner said the fashion retail houses should take advantage of strengths of Pakistan’s textile industry, which was horizontally and vertically integrated, and equipped to provide an entire supply chain.

He also briefed them on the special economic zones established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which offer numerous fiscal and infrastructure related incentives for the textile and apparel investors and manufacturers.

Moazzam Khan also underlined the confidence the international community had reposed in the security situation of Pakistan, which was manifested in the exponential growth in tourism, positive revision of travel advisories by the UK, and resumption of flight operations by the British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic to Pakistan.

The officials of the two groups expressed their desire to work for the promotion of Pakistan-UK trade in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission, and explore the possibility of taking a delegation of UK fashion outlets and buyers to Pakistan, once the Covid situation improves. The High Commissioner welcomed the proposal.