Tajir Group elected in union elections

Rawalpindi : The Tajir Etihad Group elected unopposed in the election of Jamia Masjid Road union expanding from Banni Chowk to Pul Shah Nazar on Monday.

Haji Ishrat Iqbal and Shahzad Rafiq elected unopposed as President and General Secretary respectively. Tariq Javed is new patron-in-chief while Raja Khalid Mehmood as patron. Haji Zulfiqar and Chaudhry Nasr Iqbal elected unopposed as chairman and vice-chairman respectively. Five vice-presidents were elected including Haji Tariq Mehmood Sheikh, Ali Ghafoor, Faisal Shabir, Dr Faisal Abbas and Aman Saleem. Haji Naeem Qureshi elected as Senior Vice-President and Juma Khan as Additional Joint Secretary respectively.

Muhammad Tanvir elected unopposed as Additional General Secretary while Chaudhry Kamran Zareef as Finance Secretary. Muhammad Rafaqat Sheikh elected as Joint Secretary and Umair Jahangir as Press Secretary of the union.

Tajir Group was elected unopposed as no other group submitted nomination papers to contest the Jamia Masjid union (From Banni Chowk to Pul Shah Nazar).

Chief Election Commissioner Haji Pervez Javed and Ayaz Khan and Raja Iftikhar, member Election Commission had conducted the election of the union and congratulated newly office-bearers of the union and asked them to play their positive role in discharging their duties and redress the problems of traders of their area.