South African envoy visits LCCI

LAHORE: The High Commission of South Africa and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will make joint efforts to build a meaningful partnership between the private sectors of the two countries and to further cement mutual trade and economic ties, a statement said on Wednesday.

It was agreed at a meeting between the South African High Commissioner Mthuthuzeli Madikiza and LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah at the LCCI premise, it added.

The high commissioner said the exchange of trade-related information will help boost trade between the two countries. He invited the Lahore Chamber to participate in the virtual conference being held shortly.

South African businessmen are well aware of the investment opportunities that exist in various sectors of the economy in Pakistan, he added.

Misbah said that there are good working relations between LCCI and the High Commission of South Africa, adding that whenever a trade delegation visited South Africa, the High Commission of South Africa supported it.