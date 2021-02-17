PPP withdraws from by-election in NA-45 Kurram-1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has withdrawn the party ticket earlier given to Rafiullah as a candidate from the upcoming by-elections in NA-45, Kurram-1.
The PPP’s general secretary, Farhatullah Babar, in a letter addressed to the secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, informed the ECP that the party had decided to withdraw its candidate from the upcoming by-elections in NA-45 Kurram-1 and requested the ECP not to print the PPP’s candidate’s name on the ballot papers. Initially, the PPP in line with the PDM’s decision will support the JUI-F candidate as the National Assembly seat became vacant due to the death of JUI-F MNA Munir Orakzai.