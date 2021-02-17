PSL 2021 tickets sale starts today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that the sales of the online tickers for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition will begin today (Wednesday).

According to a press release, fans will be able to book tickets by visiting www.bookme.pk or by calling the Bookme helpline at 03137786888. Those purchasing the tickets online will also be able to select their preferred enclosure and seat.

The prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from February 20 to March 16, have been confirmed by the PCB, while the ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, which are to be played from March 18 to March 22, will be announced later, the statement said.

According to the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), only 20 percent of the crowd will be allowed into the stadium for each match. Meanwhile, the government’s coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for spectators will be strictly followed.