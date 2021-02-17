Four-member gang of robbers busted

PESHAWAR: The police busted a gang involved in robberies in police uniform and arrested it's four members on Tuesday.

The officials said a gang of robbers broke into a house in the limits of Sarband Police Station while impersonating as cops carrying out a search operation. The robbers, they said, collected Rs700,000 Saudi riyal and other valuables after taking the family members hostage at gunpoint and managed to escape.

"Police while working out the case busted the gang. Four members of the ring were arrested and all the cash and valuables were recovered," Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Waqar Ahmad told a press conference.