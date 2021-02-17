KEMU deans briefed on corona control steps

LAHORE: A meeting of the deans committee and all MSs of KEMU attached hospitals was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masud Gondal.

On this occasion, Deans Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Registrar Dr Riasat Ali, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, MS Lady Aitchision Dr Shahid Iqbal Khawaja, MS Lady Willingdon Hospital Dr Sabahat Habib, MS Govt Nawaz Sharif Hospital Dr Gulzar Hussain, MS Mian Munshi Hospital Dr Adnan Ul Qamar, MS Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital Dr Ahmed Nadeem and others were present.

The MSs briefed the deans on the arrangements made during the Covid-19 pandemic. They welcomed the appointment of Dr Iftikhar Ahmed as MS of Mayo Hospital. The deans committee expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the undergraduate and postgraduate students and appreciated the efforts of the controller of examinations. The services of Dr Adil AMS Mayo Hospital were also appreciated and awarded him a shield.

The Pro VC Prof Asad Aslam Khan welcomed Dr Iftikhar Ahmad. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal in his address said that Dr Iftikhar Ahmad (KEMCOLIAN 1985) is a very good organiser and administrator. He has inherited these qualities from his father who also served Mayo Hosp as AMS with perfection. The administration of KEMU and its attached hospitals will fully facilitate him in enhancing the quality of service delivery and research work which ultimately benefit the ailing humanity, he said.