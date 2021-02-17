KMC’s plantation campaign to kick off today

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will plant over 100,000 saplings in plantation campaign that will start on Wednesday.

Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, while reviewing measures for the campaign’s inauguration ceremony at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday, said that over 100,000 saplings would be planted in different areas of the city to make the city more beautiful. “The people of Karachi have appreciated the holding of Karachi Marigold Festival. The city’s roads, greenbelts and arteries will become green in the coming days.”.

The administrator said the chief guest of the ceremony would be Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and more than 500 saplings, including neem and ficus religiosa, would be planted to inaugurate the campaign. Different welfare and social organisations and members of civil society tendered their cooperation with the KMC for the plantation campaign to control environmental pollution through plantation.

“Industrial and commercial activities are carried out in the mega cities throughout the year that is why it is essential to provide healthy living environment,” he added. The administrator directed the DG Parks to ensure maximum participation of public in the campaign. He directed him to highlight the places where plantation was needed the most.

“Areas which face more environmental pollution should be given priority,” he stressed, adding that services of botany experts would also be obtained who would select plants according to the needs. The campaign, he said, was not aimed at plantation only but care of the panted saplings would also be ensured. Ahmed said that providing healthy environment to people was the responsibility of the KMC and plantation could play a vital role in overcoming the climate change and pollution issues.