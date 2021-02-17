NUML academic council meets

Islamabad : National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Tuesday in its 19th meeting of Academic Council, deliberated the issues pertaining to examination and curriculum.

The Academic Council meeting was chaired by the Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M) while Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Resources and Planning Brig Muhammad Badr Malik, Pro-Rector Academics Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro-Rector Research Dr. M. Zubair Iqbal, Registrar, Directors, Deans, Heads of Departments and Regional Directors attended the meeting.