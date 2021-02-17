CDA to start plantation drive

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalised preparations for plantation drive to lift green character of the city.

In the first phase 250,000 saplings will be planted. In the next phase flower plants will be planted at green belts, chowks, roads, and parks for the beautification of the city. According to details, CDA will begin plantation prior to spring season. 100,000 saplings will be planted in the forest area of the city and other 150000 will be planted various places across the city.

Besides this, flowers plants will be planted at various roads including Constitutional avenue, Margala road, 9th avenue, Jinnah avenue, 7th Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Srinagar Highway, and others. Citizens of Islamabad will see city decorated with different flowers at the mid of March.