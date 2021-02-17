Police to facilitate expats

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman Tuesday directed capital police to ensure maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

The IG expressed these views during his visit to various parts of citizen service Center F-6 established to serve the citizen under one roof.

Along with Director IT Salim Raza Sheikh, Additional SP City Zone Umer Khan, he visited various sections of Citizen Service Center and inquired the citizens about one-window operation and behavior of policemen with them.

The IGP said that the facilitation centre has so far facilitated a total of 124,047 citizens which included 24,313 character certificates, 17,886 General Police Verification, 37,852 lost reports, 26,226 vehicle registrations, 1,550 tenants registration, 16,029 foreigner registrations, 216 overseas cases and 324 servant verification cases.

The citizens expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided by the center and appreciated the attitude and cooperation of policemen with them.