IRRC termed innovative idea of managing solid waste

Islamabad : Ministry of Climate Change Secretary Naheed Shah Durrani has said that Integrated Resource recovery Centre (IIRC) is a very innovative initiative which provides a solution for managing solid waste and using it as a resource.

Inaugurating the Integrated Resource Recovery Centre (IRRC) at Multi Professional Cooperative Housing Society (MPCHS) B-17, Islamabad, she said it has massive scope for further innovation so that’s our country heads towards sustainable waste management. I am extremely happy to have seen its working and results. Besides, Naheed Shah Durrani, Irfan Tariq, Director General, Ministry of Climate Change, Muhammad Naseer, MPCH, Chief Engineer, Jawad Ali Khan, (UN-Habitat), Dr. Arshad from Pir Mehr Ali Shah University of Arid Agriculture Rawalpindi (PMAS-UAAR) and Sumaira Gul, CEO, Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT) participated in the event.

Naheed Shah Durrani appreciated the concept of zero waste and said that it was the way forward for us towards sustainability and it should be established on national level. She also planted a sapling at the IRRC to join hands in fight against climate change.

Being a technical assistance provider of IRRC, Sumaira Gul, CEO, Dr. Akhtar Hamid Khan Memorial Trust gave a detailed briefing on the operation and maintenance of IRRC to Ms Naheed Shah Durrani. She described door-to-door waste collection process and its transportation to the IRRC plant for segregation. The waste is categorized into three categories; organic waste, recyclable waste and rejected waste. “The organic waste which comprises 60% of the total waste is converted into pure organic compost by using aerobic composting process which is then marketed. The 20-25 % recyclable materials are purchased by the factories and industries to use them as their raw material. The 10-15% rejected plastic waste can also be converted into asphalt which has a potential to be used in the construction of roads,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, UN-Habitat Country Programme Manager Jawad Ali Khan also appreciated IRRC team and said that; “The model provides a practical solution to overcome the unsurmountable waste management challenge of the country in the environmentally sustainable manner”.

Dr. Arshad Nawaz, Director, PMAS-UAAR said: “IRRC B-17 is a wonderful project of waste management and the management of MPCHS and AHKMT should be given the credit for setting this up.”

At the end of the ceremony, AHKMT CEO Ms Sumaira Gul presented the annual report of IRRC, brochures and books to the secretary ministry of climate change.