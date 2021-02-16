IHC attack case: CJ asks bars to assist JIT in identifying lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday instructed the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) to assist the joint investigation team (JIT) to identify the lawyers involved in vandalising the IHC block.

The court also rejected the request of the IHCBAsecretary to constitute a judicial commission to view the matter. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against harassment of innocent lawyers by the law-enforcement agencies after the IHC attack incident.

IHCBA Secretary Sohail Akber Chaudhry, Raja Inam Amin Abbas, Asif Gujjar, Shoaib Shaheen, Nazia Bibi, Danial Hassan and police officials appeared before the bench.

The chief justice noted that the IHCBA presidents and district bar did not appear before the court despite instructions. The bench remarked that the bars should assist in identifying lawyers involved in the IHC building rampage, so that innocent members would not be harassed.

When everyone had been condemning the incident, then they should also identify the responsible of it. The chief justice noted that all lawyers involved in violent protest were bar members and more than 50 per cent were known to him.

The presidents of bars were also present and he had observed their helplessness, Justice Minallah said. He observed that lawyers, who had detained the judges, had committed a serious crime and they should be brought to justice to set an example for others.

Secretary IHCBA Sohail Chaudhry requested the court to constitute a judicial commission to view the matter. The bench rejected the request and said that the whole fraternity had been facing disgrace due to the bad attitude of just a hundred lawyers. “We all were in trial now and the nation was observing us,” the chief justice added.

He said all protesters were in black uniform, adding that it was also the respect of bars to identify the real culprits.

Justice Minallah said the IHC building was attacked which was intolerable. He said that the court had already instructed the law enforcers to take actions only against those who were involved in the incident.

He said the chief justice was detained for five hours, but he was not angry personally rather he wanted to take the matter to its logical end.

The bench said the JIT had submitted its report which stated that lawyers and bars were not cooperating with it. The chief justice said there was no need for a judicial commission in this matter, adding that the law would take its own course.

“It was an opportunity for us to prove that everyone was equal in the eyes of the law through taking action against the responsible people and making them an example for others,” he observed.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate said if one name was identified, the police would start arresting all lawyers with the same name. To this, the chief justice observed that whether he knew that the protesters came here with pre-planning, they even tortured journalists and deleted recorded videos.

This court had been trusting bars always, but only few lawyers damaged its respect, Justice Minallah said, adding that what would be the reaction of the state if it was done by a political party. The chief justice remarked that it was the matter of institution’s dignity which could not be compromised. He said the innocent lawyers, who were arrested, had been released. He observed that everything was happening in front of him but he did not mention any name. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.