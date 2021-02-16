Buzdar approves procedure of allotment of flats in LDA City

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 41st meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office on Monday and approved the procedure of flatsâ€™ allotment in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Naya Pakistan Apartments under Section 19 of management and transfer of properties of Development Authorities Act 2014.

The meeting authorised the LDA to enter into an agreement with Bank of Punjab for the project as 4,000 apartments will be constructed in the first phase, says a handout.

A flat would cost around Rs 2.75 million per cent quota will be reserved for the general public while 20 per cent share will be held for provincial government employees, 10 per cent for federal government employees and another 20 per cent quota will be allocated to LDA officials.

The CM directed for reserving special quota for journalists and lawyers as well. The meeting approved to upgrade low-grade employees of the civil secretariat and decided to promote drivers, auto-electricians, mechanics and dispatch-riders in next grade.

This will facilitate more than 11,000 low-grade employees. Approval of the 200-bed mother & child hospital at the venue of old grain market godown in Multan was accorded along with the release of Rs 500 million. The meeting approved to establish two new cement plants in DG Khan and Mianwali and the CM directed for further expediting the issuance of NOCs to pending applications.