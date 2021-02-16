32 arrested for aerial firing

PESHAWAR: The district police here Monday arrested 32 persons for aerial firing during marriage ceremonies from various areas of the provincial metropolis.

Police said a crackdown was initiated against those resorting to aerial firing during marriages and 32 were arrested for violating the ban.The police also recovered 12 pistols, one Kalashnikov and hundreds of cartridges from the arrested people.

During the crackdown police also recovered big amount of firecrackers.The action was taken in various jurisdictions and cases were registered against the accused in respective police station.