Yemeni ambassador visits NUML

Islamabad:Yemeni Ambassador Mohammad Motahar Alashabi visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Monday and met NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar in his office.

The rector briefed the visitor about the university and said the university was teaching 26 regional and international languages and was the only university of its kind in the country.

He said besides languages, the NUML had also four other faculties e.g. Social Sciences, Engineering, English, and Management Sciences. The rector said as Arabic was the language of the Holy Quran, the majority of Pakistanis were keen to learn the Arabic language.He said the Arabic language department at the NUML was playing a pivotal role in promoting the Arabic language and culture.

The Yemeni ambassador appreciated the role of NUML in promoting the Arabic language and culture in Pakistan and he urged the NUML rector to start a student exchange programme. The rector assured him of cooperation in that respect.He later presented a NUML memento to the visitor.