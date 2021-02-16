Five Tajiks charged over IS links

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Germany has charged five Tajik men with membership of an Islamic State terror cell that recruited members and planned attacks on German soil, prosecutors said on Monday. A sixth member of the same cell, Ravsan B., was sentenced to seven years in jail in January after being prosecuted separately.