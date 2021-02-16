Rizwan to lead Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier stumper Mohammad Rizwan was on Monday named by Multan Sultans as their new skipper just ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 which will begin here at the National Stadium from February 20.

Rizwan has replaced Test discard Shan Masood, who led this side last season to the PSL-5 playoffs. Rizwan was previously part of the defending champions Karachi Kings but the franchise being skippered by Imad Wasim always preferred West Indies Chadwick Walton over Rizwan, who just played one game last season.

Rizwan these days has been in headlines for his glorious performances as he collected man of the series awards in both the Test and T20 series against South Africa.

Rizwan on Sunday just missed joining the elite list, featuring West Indies’ Chris Gayle and New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum for scoring 50 plus in four successive T20 Internationals. Rizwan got out for 42.

“I look forward to leading the Multan Sultans team for the upcoming season,” Rizwan said. “I have understood the innovative approach the franchise applied last season and am looking forward to playing my part this season. Multan Sultans had a successful HBL PSL-5 and we will aspire to go even better this time around, especially with senior Pakistani players like Shahid Afridi, Shan Masood and Sohail Tanvir,” he said.

Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen has been moved by Rizwan’s leadership ability. “Rizwan has shown exemplary leadership qualities with the Pakistan team as well as with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in domestic tournaments. We are grateful to Shan Masood for leading the franchise exceptionally well last season and for instilling a winning mentality in the team,” Tareen said. Rizwan was part of Lahore Qalandars in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.