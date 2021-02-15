JUI-F senator vows to defend seminaries

GHALLANAI: Provincial chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman on Sunday urged the people of Mohmand tribal district to stand with his party for the protection of religious seminaries in the country.

“No one can remove Islamic articles from the Constitution in the presence of JUI workers and leaders,” he said this during a programme held in connection with the Khatmul Quran and Tafseer at Ramikhel here.

Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman said that the erstwhile Fata was merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under a conspiracy hatched by the Western powers.

He said that people of merged districts were still facing a host of problems despite pledges made by the rulers about resolving their issues. The JUI senator said that hike in prices of food items and inflation were the country’s real issues but the incapable rulers cannot tackle them properly.

He also blasted the government for failing to take action against the mafias responsible for the wheat and sugar crises and allowing them to go abroad.