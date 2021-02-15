One billion saplings to be planted by August this year

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has set the target of planting one billion saplings in the country until August this year.

The current government has already planted 700 million saplings and plans to plant 350 million more between February and August to achieve the one billion plantation target.

The prime minister will take part in plantation drives in four provinces by attending events to encourage people to plant more and more saplings.

Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam has outlined a schedule for the prime minister’s visit to the provinces.

The premier will soon attend an event to be held in connection with the launch of a mangrove plantation drive in Sindh and partake in olive plantation drives in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.