Exhibition highlights traditional embroideries

Islamabad : The Serena Hotels in collaboration with the Behbud Association held a crafts exhibition on its premises here.

Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani inaugurated the 'Embroidering Dreams' event, where different organisations put up stalls displaying traditional embroideries and exquisite handmade products of Pakistan.

Featuring 11 types of crafts, the exhibition celebrated the home-based workers and women artisans of Behbud, a non-profit organisation run by volunteers for almost 50 years.

Mr Boolani said the event was held under the hotel's Cultural Diplomacy Mission, which involved showcasing and tastefully representing the heritage, cultural expressions, and artistic idioms of the people and supporting local skills development.

"We will continue holding such events to promote the cultural and traditional heritage of Pakistan," he said.

The visitors, including foreigners, bought articles for themselves and family members to support women artisans. They appreciated the intricate designs and unique work and the home-based workers and women artisans deserved praise and opportunities for their own development.