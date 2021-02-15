Backward areas’ uplift priority: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that development of backward areas was the manifesto of PTI government and composite development was the right of every region of Punjab.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting in the lounge of Bahawalpur Airport on Sunday. He was briefed on development projects and law and order of Bahawalpur Division, said a handout issued here. The chief minister directed for ensuring timely completion and paying special attention to maintain standard in these projects of public welfare. He directed the authorities concerned to personally visit and review the on-ground progress of the projects. The progress report should be submitted to the CM office every month, he added. The CM said that the government wants to develop every city of Southern Punjab including Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring the development projects of the backward areas. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, RPO Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner, DPO Bahawalpur and officers concerned were also present on this occasion. Meanwhile, the chief minister has said that potential in tourism can be used for strengthening the economy. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CM said that tourism sector would be promoted by ensuring basic amenities in far-flung areas like Marri, Koh-e-Suleman and Cholistan. The promotion of tourism would create employment opportunities for local people, he said. He mentioned that in order to provide water in these remote areas, construction of underground storage water tanks would be considered. The CM said that the former rulers were responsible for the backwardness and deprivations of Southern Punjab. Usman Buzdar said the incumbent government has given a new identity to Southern Punjab and funds allocated for Southern Punjab cannot be transferred to any other city. Backward areas would be brought at par with developed cites of Punjab, he asserted.