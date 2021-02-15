Covid claims 31 more lives, infects over 1,400

ISLAMABAD: The vaccination of frontline health workers was under way across the country on Sunday, as coronavirus claimed 31 more lives, while 1,404 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Among the dead, 26 were under treatment in hospitals and five were in quarantines or at their homes on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas i.e. Multan, 37 per cent; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 30 per cent; Peshawar, 25 per cent; and Lahore 37per cent.

Around 264 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Around 525,087 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country, making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 563,029 cases have been detected across the country. Sindh has 253,511 cases; Punjab, 163,833; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 69,778; Balochistan, 18,929; ICT, 42,590; AJK 9,448; and GB 4,940. The national death toll has reached 12,307, while 1,702 patients were in critical condition. A total of 8,434,098 corona tests, including 34,475 during the last 24 hours, have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,125 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.