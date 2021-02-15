UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe sends home first image of Mars

DUBAI: The UAE’s "Hope" probe sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said on Sunday, days after the spacecraft successfully entered the Red Planet’s orbit.

The picture "captured the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, emerging into the early morning sunlight," it said in a statement.

The image was taken from an altitude of 24,700 kilometres (15,300 miles) above the Martian surface on Wednesday, a day after the probe entered Mars’ orbit, it said in a statement.