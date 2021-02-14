Efforts on to revive economy: state minister

MARDAN: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan on Saturday said it was the top priority of the government to revive the economy of the country.

Addressing a function at the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said the problems being faced by the local traders would be taken up with the departments concerned.

He ordered the installation of electricity transformers and solar system at the chamber house.

The minister said the government was facing a host of problems, including the Covid-19 pandemic that badly impacted the economy. However, he said that the government was focusing on strengthening the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah appreciated the steps taken by the government to stabilize the economy.

He maintained that a country could not progress if its economy was weak.

Zahir Shah appreciated the government’s move to reduce the interest rate, adding that the industrialists had heaved a sigh of relief. Zahir Shah presented a shield and traditional turban to Ali Muhammad Khan.