38 judicial officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Saturday ordered transfer and posting of 38 judicial officers across the province.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, Mohammad Asim Imam, district and sessions judge Mardan, was referred to PHC for posting as judge Consumer Court Charsadda, Azhar Khan posted in Peshawar, Mohammad Jamal was posted as Judge Consumer

Court Karak, Babar Ali Khan special Judge Anti-corruption, Ikhtiar Khan judge ATC Abbottabad, Muzammil Shah Khattak, presiding officer Labour Court, Salahuddin Member posted in KP Services Tribunal and Jamaluddin was posted as judge Consumer Court Mansehra.

Also, Syed Aqeel Shah was posted as district and sessions judge Lower Kohistan, Aurangzeb Khattak transferred to Bannu, Muneera Abbasi posed as district and sessions judge Torghar, Aamer Nazir Bhatti posted as district and sessions judge Shangla, Aftab Afridi posted as judge ATC Swat, Mohammad Arshad was transferred to Swabi, Obaidullah Shah was posted as judge ATC Mardan, Khalid Khan posted in Swat, Rashida Bano posted as district and sessions judge Upper Dir, and Fareed Khan Alizai district and sessions judge Charsadda was appointed as ATC-II Swabi.

According to the notification, Phool Bibi was posted as district and sessions judge Lower Chitral, Riaz Ahmad posted in Dir Lower, Hayat Gul posted as judge consumer court Malakand, Abdul Baseer judge Banking Court

Abbottabad, Javedur Rehman consumer court Bannu, Kashif Nadeem posted in Battaram,

Sadia Arshad posted as judge consumer court Mardan, Irshad Ahmad Khan as judge ATC Buner, Zahid Shah posted as additional district and sessions judge in Upper Chitral, Ikram Ullah posted ADSJ Abbottabad, Islamuddin posted as

senior civil judge in Kolai-Palas, Shamsul Huda in Haripur, Mohammad Jamshed in Dir Lower, Mohammad Mushtaq transferred to Kohat, Beenish Jamal to Peshawar

High Court, Marya Wajahat to Abbottabad, Ijlal Hussain to Abbottabad, Fahad Ahmad to Shabqadar Charsadda, Jamil Faqir to Upper Chitral and Mohammad Ismail was transferred to Haripur.