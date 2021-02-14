An inspiring biography

The book Such Ka Safar is the inspiring memoir of one of Pakistan’s most prominent businessmen, Sadruddin Hashwani, founder-chairman of the internationally renowned Hashoo Group, a leading Pakistani business conglomerate that runs the country’s largest hotel operations and has interests stretching from hospitality to oil and gas exploration and production, property development and real estate, industries, and commodities trading.

He is a self-made man from a humble, middle-class background. From tasting sleep in the rear of trucks in the cold deserts of Baluchistan to now owning a brand of luxury hotels in Pakistan and other countries as well as numerous other businesses, Sadruddin Hashwani has led a remarkable life.

Why did he feel the need to write this book? This book is a witness and a full reflection of the vicissitudes of his life. He has written it with the same enthusiasm, energy, and optimism with which he has lived his full and diverse life. A life surrounded by a swarm of well-wishers and a crowd of miscreants.

This book tells the readers how he managed to travel from the desert to a hotel room, how he got from a very humble and middle-class person to a place where by the grace of God, he has an abundance of everything.

The world’s negative energies stood like a mountain in his path. Despite this, he continued on the highway of life. He did not stop. As a result, he was able to reach his goals and successfully completed the journey of his life.

Such Ka Safar is not just an album and collection of his achievements and business victories, but it is the life story of a businessperson who had to fight against the tyranny of corrupt politicians, officials and circumstances to establish a business.

The book has some appalling facts about the politics of Pakistan. He has struggled against corrupt politicians and uncooperative government officials to build and sustain an extensive business empire. He has faced near-death experiences, most remarkably the 2008 bombing of his own hotel, the Marriott Islamabad due to political reasons, and has overcome apparently intractable odds. Filled with fascinating anecdotes and telling sketches of prominent personalities, it is an extraordinary story that will inspire readers.

The book tracks the writer’s life journey with humility and a light touch. Its narration is dutiful, responsible, and playful in tone, descriptions full and particular, and explained in plain terms.