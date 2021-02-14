Opportunities for graduates

The issue of the employment of PhD graduates in various fields is being highlighted by the media. A major issue of serious concern is that most of these graduates don’t get employment that is commensurate with their qualifications. As a result, they have to leave the country. Around 90 percent of graduates who qualify from abroad prefer to stay there even though most of them go abroad on scholarships offered by the government. Even those who graduate from Pakistan leave the country for better opportunities. The education requirement for a PhD programme is also quite tough. There is an urgent need for some serious thinking about this important matter. A sizable increment in the pay of people with a PhD degree, in both the public and private sectors, is strongly recommended to make use of these highly qualified personnel within Pakistan.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad