Dangerous air

The air quality in Lahore on both Friday and Saturday has been among the worst anywhere in the world, placing the city ahead of New Delhi and Beijing, for most of the two days. The air quality index showed air quality ranking of more than 300 in Lahore, which is described as hazardous. This essentially means that the number of PM2.5 particles in the air, which are the most hazardous elements of air pollution, are higher than most other cities around the world. This is now a frequent occurrence in Lahore during the winter when the colder air captures particles and keeps them hanging in the air. It's also true that air quality began to be monitored only after 2017, when a system of measuring air quality and PM2.5 particles was set up and reports issued regularly. Citizens have also been to court over the issue but the results so far have been negligible with no positive impact emerging in terms of the lives of citizens.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, the air quality in Lahore is so dangerous that it could reduce a person's life by 6 to 11 years. The prime minister has asked citizens to work alongside the government to solve this problem, essentially by planting more trees, which could help absorb pollution and release oxygen into the air. The prime minister has begun the plantation of 51 artificial forests in Lahore beginning with one at Jelani Park, on Jail Road in the city. However, at the same time, environmental activists have been protesting the cutting down of a large number of trees in the Gulberg area of the city next to Kalma Chowk, where nurseries selling plants of various kinds are located. The trees have been cut down to 'develop' the area and put up buildings and other sites, including possibly a plaza or housing. It is this policy which will have to be changed so that the trees which already exist in Lahore are not cut down.

Air pollution is caused by emissions from vehicles, by the burning of crops and other garbage, by emissions from factories, by brick kilns and by other manmade factors. There has been some attempt over the years to make people more aware of this. Indeed, awareness has increased and there is concern among Lahore’s citizens about the situation of the air in the city they live in. Last year, several young people took the matter to the Lahore High Court and asked for measures to improve air quality, so that they could live safe lives. But it will need a massive effort to improve air quality, reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and make Lahore a place where it is safe to breathe once again.