MD SNGPL visits Projects Camp in Peshawar

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Ali J. Hamdani along with Deputy Managing Director Sohail Gulzar and Saqib Arbab, Senior General Manager Distribution-North visited Projects Camp Rashakai and Mardan Regional Office, Peshawar,

Managing Director visited different sections of the project camp i.e. casual labour tents & mess, office block, workshop, store yard and executive mess. He appreciated cleanliness and living conditions of work-force.

Mr. Amjad Khan, In-charge Camp, gave a presentation about the Operational Activities and Area of Operation under Rashakai Camp especially the work being executed on 16-Inch Dia x 28.70 Km Transmission Line from Ismailkot to Rashakai Special Economic Zone. Hamdani appreciated Rashakai Camp performance and also visited Mardan Region where he mingled with the Customers at Customer Service Center and instructed the Regional Manager and the employees present there to look after the grievances/complaints of the Customer. Further, he personally visited the meter inspection shop, and offices of all officers and staff and enquired about the issues being faced by them.